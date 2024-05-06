



In a joint operation involving the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police, two individuals were apprehended with weapons at Aloora in Shopian on Sunday.





According to the army, the recovered weapons include one pistol, two hand grenades, and other warlike stores.





“Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established today by #IndianArmy, @crpf_srinagar & @JmuKmrPolice at Aloora, Shopian. Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of 01xPistol, 02xHand Grenade & other war-like stores. Further Investigation is in progress,” the army announced on X.





(With Agency Inputs)







