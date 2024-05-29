



Geneva: At the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra assumed the pivotal role of leading committee and expressing commitment to steering the committee's discussions effectively. Chandra emphasised aligning with the WHA theme, "All for Health, Health for all," resonating with India's ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).





He underscored India's global solidarity during the COVID-19 crisis, exemplified by vaccine distribution worldwide.





Chandra's tenure commenced with proactive diplomacy, engaging in a bilateral meeting with Lord Markham, Parliament Under Secretary of State, United Kingdom, on the sidelines of the WHA.





The discussions centred on enhancing collaboration, particularly addressing mobility challenges for healthcare professionals to the UK.





"I assure you that I will do my utmost to guide the deliberations of this committee in a productive and efficient manner... The World Health Assembly's theme this year, 'All for Health, Health for all,' is much aligned with the core values and the ethos of India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is one family. During the ser-19 pandemic, India has not only managed the crisis within the country but also supplied vaccines and health-related products across the world, embodying the spirit of One World, One Family," he said.





India and the UK discussed some critical issues pertaining to the Memorandum of Understanding between two countries specifically in the area of mobility of health care professionals to the UK. India highlighted the ongoing work on building two digital portals - one to facilitate health care workforce mobility to other countries and another to facilitate medical value travel.





India also emphasised on taking the bilateral cooperation further in the pharmaceutical sector to overcome challenges faced by Indian Pharma industry in meeting multiple regulatory systems covering the EU and the UK. The countries also discussed the critical issues related to International Health Regulations and Intergovernmental Negotiating Body and exchanged their views on the same.





The meeting convened amidst the presence of Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, and other senior officials.





