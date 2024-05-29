



Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two terrorist associates along with arms and ammunition in Mulsoo Seer area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.





A top police officer informed that a joint security forces, comprising Anantnag Police, Army’s 33RR and CRPF 96 BN apprehended two individuals during a Naka checking operation at Mulsoo Seer Anantnag.





He said during searches arms and ammunition including a pistol, 8 pistol rounds, a hand grenade and 120 AK47 rounds were recovered from their possession.





The officer said that further investigation into the matter has been initiated.





(With Agency Inputs)







