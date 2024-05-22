



New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday morning departed for Tehran to attend the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.





"VP Jagdeep Dhankhar embarks on a visit to Tehran to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, of Iran," said MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X.





Meanwhile. thousands of people took to the streets in Iran as the funeral ceremony of Raisi began Friday in the city of Tabriz in the north-western region where the chopper in which he was travelling crashed on Sunday.





"Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 22 May 2024 to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials in an unfortunate helicopter crash on 19 May 2024," the MEA said in an official press release.





President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.





"External Affairs Minister visited the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on May 21 to convey India's condolences on the tragic loss," the release stated.





The Iranian government has declared Wednesday as a public holiday when a funeral is expected to be held in Tehran with the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah leading prayers.





Raisi's body will be buried in his birthplace, Mashhad, on Thursday, Vice-President of the Republic, Mohsen Mansouri, announced.





On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the demise of the Iranian President. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledges Raisi's contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship.





"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," PM Modi tweeted.





On Monday, Khamenei announced five days of mourning and a public holiday has been declared with offices closed all over the country.





Meanwhile, in New Delhi, a condolence book has been opened at Iran's Embassy to enable people to pay tributes to the late President, the late foreign as well as other fellow officials.





India observed a day of national mourning as well on May 21.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







