



Vietnam pays attention to the BRICS membership expansion, said spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hanoi on May 9.





Regarding the possibility of Vietnam’s engagement in BRICS – a group of major emerging economies- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa- Hang said that as a responsible and active member of the international community and following the foreign policy of multilateralization and diversification of foreign relations, independence and self-reliance, Vietnam is always ready to participate in and actively contribute to global as well as regional multilateral mechanisms, organisations, and forums.





“Like many countries in the world, we pay attention to the process of the BRICS membership expansion,” the official added.





(With Inputs From International Agency)







