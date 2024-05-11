



CFF Fluid Control Ltd's order book has increased to ₹113 crore after securing a new contract from the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The contract is for structural renewal work on Indian Navy ships and is worth approximately ₹5.58 crore, including taxes.





CFF Fluid Control Ltd is an engineering company that manufactures and innovates customized mission critical products and solutions. The company provides services for the Indian Navy, including fluid control systems, weapons and control systems, steering gear, propulsion systems, high-pressure air systems, and more.





