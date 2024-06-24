



There are an estimated 35-40 foreign terrorists, suspected to be ex-members of Pakistan's Special Services Group, currently conducting operations in the southern areas of the Pir Panjal ranges in the Jammu sector, a news report quoted credible security sources as saying.





The terrorists are reportedly organized into small teams of two to three members each. Intelligence agencies and ground forces indicate that these foreign terrorists have been attempting to revive terrorism in the Rajouri, Poonch, and Kathua sectors of the Jammu region over the past three years, according to news agency ANI.





Recent attacks on Hindu pilgrims and security forces in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda underscore the continuous threat posed by foreign terrorists. It is crucial to urgently strengthen second-tier counter-terrorist defenses along the international border to prevent infiltration attempts. Security sources emphasize the need to align security measures with robust strategies deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir to effectively counter infiltration and terrorism.





Security forces have been granted authority to take decisive actions against terrorist infrastructure, as reported by sources cited in the news agency.





Jammu and Kashmir faced heightened security concerns following separate terrorist attacks on civilians and security personnel.





On June 4, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. They fired indiscriminately, causing the bus, which was carrying 53 passengers, to veer off the road and fall into a gorge near Teryath village in Poni. Nine people were killed, and 41 others were injured in the attack.





Just a week after the June 4th attack, terrorists struck again on June 11th, first in Kathua and then in the Doda district of Jammu. In Kathua, two attackers approached homes asking for water before suddenly opening fire. Residents, sensing something amiss, quickly locked their doors, preventing the assailants from causing harm. The following day in Doda, terrorists attacked an army post, injuring five soldiers and a special police officer.rs and a special police officer.





In response to increasing security threats, Home Minister Amit Shah held a key meeting on June 16 with top security officials. He instructed security agencies to intensify area domination and anti-terror operations throughout the Jammu region. Shah emphasized adopting successful tactics used in Kashmir to achieve similar results in Jammu. He urged security forces to operate with urgency and coordination to swiftly address any new threats.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







