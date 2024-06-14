



In a significant stride towards achieving 'Atmanirbharta' (Self-Reliance) in ammunition and defence systems, the Indian Army is set to induct its first indigenous loiter munition, Nagastra-1. Developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur, the Army has placed a supply order for Economics Explosives Ltd (EEL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Solar Industries, to supply 480 loiter munitions.





Following a successful Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) from May 20-25, EEL delivered the first batch of 120 units to the ammunition depot at Pulgaon. The Nagastra-1 excels in "kamikaze mode" by neutralising hostile threats with GPS-enabled precision strikes, boasting an accuracy of up to two metres.





Weighing 9 kg, this man-portable fixed-wing electric UAV has an endurance of 30 minutes. It offers a 15 km range with man-in-loop control and extends up to 30 km in autonomous mode. Due to its electric propulsion system, Nagastra-1 provides a low acoustic signature, making it almost undetectable at altitudes over 200 metres.





The UAV is equipped with day and night surveillance cameras and carries a 1 kg high-explosive fragmenting warhead to neutralise soft-skin targets. Its unique features like abort, recover and reuse, facilitated by a parachute recovery mechanism, set it apart from similar systems globally.





Designed with over 75 per cent indigenous content in collaboration with Z-Motion Autonomous Systems Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, Nagastra-1 is a man-portable system with an all-up weight of 30 kg split across two rucksacks, including a ground control station, communication control, payload and pneumatic launcher.





The success of Nagastra-1 builds on the potential of drone technology as a force multiplier in military operations, as evidenced in recent conflicts in countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Ukraine. In the Indian context, there has been a rise in drone-related incidents along its northern borders, underscoring the need for such indigenous solutions.





Most industries in India lack the expertise for weaponised drones in combat applications. Solar industries embarked on developing various weaponised drones, and Nagastra-1's successful development marks just the beginning. This advancement is poised to significantly bolster India's indigenous capability in employing UAVs as formidable war machinery.





(With Agency Inputs)







