



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) ‘ABHYAS’ with improved booster configuration from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. With this, ABHYAS has successfully completed 10 developmental trials demonstrating the reliability of the system.





​The trials were carried out with improved Radar Cross Section, Visual and Infrared augmentation systems. During the trials, various mission objectives covering safe release of booster, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated. Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of 30 minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimum logistics. Representatives from the Services witnessed the flight trials.





ABHYAS has been designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru, and developed through Production Agencies - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited & Larsen & Toubro. It offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an auto pilot, a laptop-based Ground Control System for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight. It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis. The booster has been designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory and the navigation system by Research Centre Imarat. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is now ready for production.





PIB







