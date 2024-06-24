



Director General of Police RR Swain on Sunday (June 23) said that the internet is propping up as a tool of sustaining terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir as the Pakistani handlers use it to push infiltrators and smuggle weapons into the Union Territory. The DGP’s remarks came while addressing a function after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Cyber Police Station, Jammu zone, adjoining Police Station Bagh-e-Bahu.





“Internet is becoming a medium of sustaining terrorism and separatism in J&K with 75 per cent of the challenge linked to it. Maybe some officers will put it between 60 to 80 per cent but making this statement, I am not far from the truth,” he said.





Police Official On Cyber Crime



The official said that cyber crime is broad in its context and it can expand to touch other conventional crimes.





“Foreign WhatsApp and telegram have diluted the sovereignty of our licensed telecom service providers by mounting their services and platforms. I have raised this issue at the highest level as this poses a security challenge,” he said.





Swain said that a Pakistan-based handler through their local agents conspired an attack using the internet.





“They plan, pick up a geo location for infiltration (of terrorists), dropping off arms, ammunition and explosives and when and where to pick it up without getting noticed using cyberspace,” he said.





The DGP said earlier the conspiracy to carry out an attack was chalked out at a physical meeting or through telephonic contact.





“We used to track and monitor the suspected telephone number but it is now smoked and everything has gone into the virtual world,” he added.



Cannot Completely Ignore Threat To National Security In Name Of Privacy: DGP



Highlighting the misuse and hijacking of technology by the adversary, Swain said a counter plan is needed to tackle the challenge as we cannot completely ignore the threat to national security in the name of privacy.





The DGP said they are not against privacy but crime in the name of privacy, whether at personal level or otherwise, fraud, extortion or blackmail, attempts to destabilize the government, trigger civil strife or separatism cannot be tolerated.





“This is a challenge which we are facing as we look for answers to counter the challenge. Our country, law enforcement agencies and knowledgeable people will find the answers by strengthening cyber police stations. This fight will continue and we will win this war,” he said.





(With Agency Inputs)







