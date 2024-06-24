



An infiltrator was killed during the ongoing anti-infiltration operation by security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, army officials said on Sunday.





The Indian Army on Saturday foiled a terror group’s bid to sneak into the valley near Basgrain village on the LoC in Uri sector by challenging the infiltrating group leading to exchange of fire.





Named “Operation Bajrang”, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs which continued throughout the night including multiple searches in the forest area.





At around 11.30 am, the army shared the information about the killing of a terrorist.





“One terrorist has been killed in the on-going anti-infiltration operation that was launched on 22 Jun in the Uri Sector; Operations are continuing,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on ‘X’.





This is the third encounter between forces and militants in north Kashmir since Monday in which three militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and two soldiers sustained injuries.





On Monday, a top local Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed in operation at Aragam, Bandipora. Two days later, two Lashkar-e-Taiba Pakistani militants were killed in Hudipora, Sopore village, and two soldiers also sustained injuries in the gunfight.





In April, the army killed two infiltrators in Uri near Rustam post. The army later blamed Pakistani forces for giving cover-fire to two infiltrators who were killed by the security forces near Sabura nullah on the LoC in the Uri sector. It was the first infiltration attempt of the year, which was averted by the alert forces.





In November last year, the army had foiled a similar infiltration bid in the Uri sector and neutralised two terrorists.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







