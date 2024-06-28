



Describing the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a sword in the fight against terror, its chief R R Swain on Friday said no war against a terror ecosystem can be won without the police. Pointing to a series of recent terror attacks in the Union Territory, the DGP said terrorists can neither defeat the force nor diminish its resolve.





He made the remarks at an event to regularise nine special police officers to the rank of constables, recognizing their contributions in eliminating two terrorists in the Hiranagar border belt of Kathua district.





"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is like a sword against the terror ecosystem. If this sword, which belongs to the people, is not properly maintained, victory in this war against terrorism cannot be achieved," Swain said.





He said the Union government has also realized the importance of the police and is working to support them accordingly.





Two terrorists and a CRPF Jawan were killed while a civilian was injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua district's Hiranagar area near the International Border on June 12.





The DGP said while terrorists may inflict some harm, they cannot defeat the police forces and their resolve. "Rest assured, we will defeat them. It is our resolve," Swain said.





He also said the police are well-equipped with advanced weaponry, including arms from Israel and Germany. "We have no weaknesses as far as arms are concerned," the DGP said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







