

New Delhi: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is one of the leaders of the neighbouring country who has been invited to the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to take oath for the third successive term in office on June 9.

Maldives joins the list of the top leaders of neighbouring countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mauritius, though there has been no confirmation yet from the Maldivian side on Muizzu's attendance.





The attendance of the heads of state of the neighbouring countries highlights the success of the effectiveness of India's Neighbourhood First Policy which is aimed at fostering closer ties and cooperation with neighbouring countries in the changing geopolitical landscape.





Earlier, President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led NDA on their success in the 2024 general elections for the third consecutive term.





The Maldivian president further said that he is looking forward to working with PM Modi to advance shared interests in pursuit of the prosperity of both nations.





Maldivian President Muizzu shared a post on X, stating, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."





In a reply to his post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu after the latter wished him the results of the Lok Sabha elections, and said he looks forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.





He said Male is New Delhi's valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.





"Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties," PM Modi posted on X.





Ties between New Delhi and Male went low after Maldivian officials made some derogatory remarks about the Indian Prime Minister earlier this year. But during the visit last month, Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer while speaking with ANI distanced his government from the derogatory remarks made by some of its ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it was not the stand of the government and that "proper action" has been taken to ensure that it is not repeated.





Earlier, other global leaders also offered their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.





Other leaders including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources confirmed on Thursday.





Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections.





Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe too accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony.





During his conversation, PM Modi invited President Wickremesinghe to his oath ceremony, which the Sri Lankan president accepted.





"During the conversation, Prime Minister @narendramodi invited President Wickremesinghe to his swearing-in ceremony, which President @RW_UNP accepted," the President's Media Division of Sri Lanka said in a post on X.





Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth too has been invited by India, but there has been no official confirmation from the Mauritius side.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.





BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.





PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 9 after the BJP-led NDA narrowly surpassed the majority mark, winning 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, while the opposition INDIA bloc secured 234 seats.





Leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting on Wednesday and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.





