



A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Reasi and is coordinating with the local police probing into the terror attack on a passenger bus that left nine people dead and several injured, officials said on Monday. Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack.





Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.





Officials said nine people, including a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, died in the attack.





They added that 41 people aged between three and 50 were injured in the ambush. Of them, 10 suffered gunshot injuries.





