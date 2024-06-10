



Two onboard remote sensing instruments pre-set in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Aditya-L1 spacecraft have captured the recent solar fury.





In a statement, ISRO said: " The Active region AR13664 on the Sun, during its passage during the week of May 8 – 15, 2024, erupted several X-class and M-class flares, which were associated with Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) during May 8 and 9."





" These produced a major geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024. Two of the remote sensing payloads on board Aditya-L1 (SoLEXS and HEL1OS) captured these events during May 8-9, 2024 while the two in-situ payloads (ASPEX and MAG) captured this event during May 10-11, 2024 during its passage through L1," ISRO said.





Aditya-L1 Mission:





Aditya-L1 Mission:

SUIT and VELC instruments have captured the dynamic activities of the Sun 🌞 during May 2024.



Several X-class and M-class flares, associated with coronal mass ejections, leading to significant geomagnetic storms were recorded.



📷✨ and details:… pic.twitter.com/Tt6AcKvTtB — ISRO (@isro) June 10, 2024





"These observations were subsequently reported by ISRO, along with the observations made by the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, XPoSat as well as by USO-PRL ground-based facility," ISRO said.





"During those series of eruptive events, two remote sensing instruments onboard Aditya-L1, viz. the Solar Ultra Violet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) were in baking and calibration modes respectively, and couldn’t observe the event during May 10- 11. Both SUIT and VELC doors were opened on May 14 after the completion of the indented operations," the statement said.





Aditya L1 is the first space-based Indian mission to study the Sun.





The mission was launched on September 2, last year.





(With Agency Inputs)







