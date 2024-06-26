



The Indian government has designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist





New Delhi: Murder-for-hire allegations against Indian national Nikhil Gupta - whom the United States claims conspired with another Indian to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - has led New Delhi to consider "institutional reforms... necessary to deal with" such allegations, Kurt M Campbell, the Deputy Secretary of State in the US government, told press Wednesday.





Gupta, 53, was arrested by Czechia officials in June last year and extradited to the US this month.





That was after a request by the United States, which has accused him of plotting with an Indian government official to hire a 'hitman' who was later revealed as an undercover American federal agent. The US has claimed they have material that shows the staffer asked Gupta to plan the killing.





In return, the staffer said a criminal case against Nikhil Gupta in Gujarat would be dropped.





Gupta was produced before a New York federal court and entered a 'not guilty' plea.





Ahead of the arraignment his lawyer told news agency PTI "this is a complex matter for both our countries" and referred to emergent "details... that may cast government allegations in a new light".





No Consular Access Request





Gupta has not, so far, requested consular access that is the right of any Indian in his position. "We are looking into the matter... to see what can be done (and) are in touch with his family," India said.





Under current US laws, Gupta faces a maximum jail term of 20 years.





Earlier Gupta had, via his legal representatives, complained of being "unfairly charged".





Also in December, Gupta moved the Indian Supreme Court (a petition was filed by a family member listed only as 'X') claiming multiple human rights violations during his time in a Czechia prison.





Specifically, Gupta claimed a breach of fundamental rights, including "forced consumption of beef and pork" that he found offensive as a "devout Hindu and vegetarian". The petition, however, was dismissed with the court stating it had to respect the sovereignty of courts in other nations.





India's Response





India has designated Pannun a terrorist but dissociated itself from the plot.





In November last year the External Affairs Ministry acknowledged the charges are a "matter of concern", and stressed the government had launched a high-level probe into the matter. "We have said this (the act of ordering Pannun's murder) is contrary to government policy," the ministry said.





The ministry also said the Indian government "takes such inputs seriously, since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments are already examining the issue."





In December a top White House official said India "remains a strategic partner (but) we take these allegations, and this investigation, very seriously".





Today, on the Indian side's cooperation on this topic, Mr Campbell said, ''India has been responsive..." but stressed the US will continue to seek accountability from the Indian government".





