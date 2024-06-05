

New Delhi: The Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday said it issued 962 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to facilitate their participation in the annual festival to be held on the eve of 'martyrdom day' of Guru Arjan Dev.

The festival will be held in Pakistan from 8-17 June 2024, according to an official press release.





During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.





Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra.





The issuance of visas is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.





Every year, a large number of Indian pilgrims visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.





Earlier in 2023, The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 215 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual festival scheduled on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev Jee to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17, 2023.





On the occasion, Charge d'Affaires Salman Sharif, wished the pilgrims a rewarding and fulfilling journey.





