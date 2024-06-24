



Security forces launched search operations in Udhampur and Rajouri districts here following reports of suspicious movement, officials said. There were reports of suspicious movement in the Karlah area of Patnitop prompting police and security forces to launch a search operation in the vast forest belts, they said.





Security has been tightened at the famous Patnitop tourist resort. The operation was still underway when reports last came from the area, they said.





Security forces and police launched search operations in the Jata area of Kalakote, and Devak and Triyath in Sunderbani area following suspicious movements, they said





A police officer said the search operation was a "routine exercise".





(With Agency Inputs)







