



Jammu: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma Thursday stated that fifty suspects were detained in connection with the recent terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Kanda area of Pouni in the district.





The incident, which occurred on June 9, 2024, resulted in nine casualties besides injuries to 42 other outstation pilgrims and left the community in shock and grief.





“The detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police in the Kanda area. Teams of Police Station, Pouni got significant leads, aiding in the identification and capturing those who may potentially be involved in orchestrating the attack,” SSP said.





She said that to ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations were expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore.





“These operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions. The law enforcement agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in the area,” SSP Reasi said.





She urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.





(With Agency Inputs)







