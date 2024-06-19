



Dharamshala: A high-level US Congressional delegation, led by US Congressman Michael McCaul met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala here on Wednesday.





Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also part of the Congressional delegation.





Before meeting the Dalai Lama, the US delegates attended a public felicitation programme at the main Tibetan temple. The disciples of the Dalai Lama were also seen in the temple complex this morning.





Children performed and displayed Tibetan culture at the felicitation ceremony in the courtyard of Tsuglagkhang Complex in Dharamshala.





During their meeting at his residence in Dharamshala today, McCaul presented Dalai Lama with a framed copy of The Resolve Tibet Act, a bipartisan bill passed by the US Congress to enhance the US support for Tibet.





Dalai Lama presented Buddha Statue to Pelosi at the end of the meeting with the US Congressional delegation, the office of the Dalai Lama said.





The members of the US Congressional delegation also posed for a group photo with the Tibetan spiritual leader after their meeting.





The Congressional delegation arrived in India on Tuesday and was received by officials of the Central Tibetan Administration at Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Airport the same day.





Last week, the US Congress passed a bill urging Beijing to re-engage with the Dalai Lama and other Tibetan leaders to peacefully resolve their dispute over the status and governance of Tibet.





The US House of Representatives passed the bill 'Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act', also known as the 'Resolve Tibet Act', and it now heads to President Joe Biden for a signature to become law, Radio Free Asia reported.





The legislation rejects Beijing's stance that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and urges China to "cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama."





It also urged China to begin talks with the Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual leader of Tibet, and other Tibetan leaders about how Tibet is governed. No formal talks between the two sides have taken place since 2010.





Meanwhile, China said on Tuesday that Beijing is "gravely concerned" over the visit of the US delegation to Dharamshala.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressing a regular press conference yesterday asked the US to fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai Group and to "stop sending the wrong signal to the world."





"It's known by all that the 14th Dalai Lama is not a pure religious figure, but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.





