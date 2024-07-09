



Washington: US President Joe Biden has vowed he will be "running this race to end "of the November election, despite private calls from Democrats to drop out.





Biden stood firm and told congressional Democrats in a letter on Monday that he would continue his election bid despite mounting concerns about his mental fitness.





Biden said that he wouldn't be running again, "if I did not absolutely believe that I could beat Donald Trump."





"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," he added.





Further, he also stated, "We have 42 days to the Democratic convention and 119 days to the general election," Biden said in the letter distributed by his reelection campaign





In the letter, Biden calls for unity among his party, emphasising the need for a collective effort to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.





"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump," said Biden





The letter comes after a group call with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in which four congressmen were explicit in urging Biden to step aside some deep-pocketed donors have also reportedly expressed discomfort, with Hollywood's Rob Reiner, who regularly donates to Democratic candidates, saying he thinks Biden should step aside "we lose our democracy if Trump wins."





At the same time, some of the president's biggest supporters are re-doubling the fight for Biden's presidency, insisting there is no better way to beat Trump in what many see as among the most important elections of a lifetime.





On Sunday, a leadership call was organised by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, where several top House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 campaign, expressing deep concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's chances in the upcoming elections.





