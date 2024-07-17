



New Delhi: The India-Indonesia-Australia Trilateral Focal Points meeting was held on Tuesday, during which the three sides held discussions to explore opportunities for collaboration under the framework of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).





The Indian side was led by Paramita Tripathi, Joint Secretary (Oceania and Indo-Pacific), while the Indonesian side was led by Adi Dzulfuat, Director for Pacific and Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Australian side by Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South and Central Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.





"The three sides held discussions to explore opportunities for collaboration, including under the framework of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mechanisms, maritime domain awareness, marine pollution and blue economy cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.





The three sides also noted convergence between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).





India, Indonesia and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their shared values and working together towards a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





Earlier in May, the 2nd edition of the India-Australia-Indonesia Trilateral Maritime Security Workshop (TMSW) was conducted from May 15 to 17 at INS Dronacharya, Kochi.





The theme of the workshop was 'Indian Ocean Region: Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Regional Maritime Security', which was selected to discuss ongoing maritime security challenges and opportunities for collaboration between the three maritime neighbours in the region.





The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Naval Command and witnessed the participation of delegates from the three participating navies.





