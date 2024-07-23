

ISRO conducts flight test of Air Breathing Propulsion System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out the second experimental flight for the demonstration of Air Breathing Propulsion Technology at 07:00 am today. The Propulsion systems were symmetrically mounted on either side of a RH-560 Sounding rocket and launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The flight test achieved satisfactory performance of the Sounding Rocket along with successful ignition of the Air Breathing propulsion systems. Nearly 110 parameters were monitored during the flight to assess its performance.





The flight data from the mission will be useful for the next phase of development of Air Breathing Propulsion systems. Prior to the mission, multiple ground tests were carried out at the various ISRO Centres including Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) & ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) and also at the CSIR -National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL), Bangalore.





RH-560 is a two-stage, solid motor based sub-orbital rocket that is designed to be utilized as a cost-effective flying test bed for the demonstration of advanced technologies. It is the heaviest sounding rocket in the ISRO’s family of sounding rockets and is launched from Sriharikota.





ISRO Press Release







