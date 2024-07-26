



Washington: US Vice President and Democratic party nominee for Presidential elections, Kamala Harris, held discussions with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him that it is time to get a ceasefire "deal done," adding that she "will not be silent" about the suffering in Gaza, reported CNN.





Vice President Harris on Thursday touted her "unwavering" support for Israel during her discussions with Netanyahu.





According to CNN, her remarks provided one of the clearest explanations yet of her views on the conflict, as she warned the Israeli government that it matters how the war is conducted.





"There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal. And as I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done. So to everyone who has been calling for a ceasefire and to everyone who yearns for peace, I see you and I hear you," Harris told reporters in remarks after the meeting, as reported by CNN.





Further, underscoring the details of the US-backed deal proposed, the vice president said that it is time for this war to end in a way, where Israel is secured and all the hostages are released.





"It is time for this war to end and end in a way where Israel is secure, all the hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity and self-determination," Harris said, reported CNN.





The vice president said that the Biden administration is working to bring home the American hostages in Gaza.





She further stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself, adding that what has happened in Gaza is devastating too.





"Israel has a right to defend itself and how it does so matters. What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating," Harris said in her remarks after meeting with Netanyahu in Washington.





"The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent," she added.





As she was concluding her remarks, Harris said that it is important for the American people to remember, that the war in Gaza is not a binary issue, as reported by CNN.





"Let us all condemn terrorism and violence. Let us all do what we can to prevent the suffering of innocent civilians. And let us condemn antisemitism, islamophobia and hate of any kind. And let us work to unite our country," she said.





