



Karachi: The Karachi zone of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has been actively engaged in outreach across neighbourhoods in the port city, including Malir, Lyari, and Hawkesbay.





They distributed pamphlets, affixed stickers, and solicited donations in readiness for the forthcoming Baloch National Gathering planned for July 28 in Gwadar. The committee shared pictures of the campaigning.





The Baloch Solidarity Committee, in collaboration with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has diligently organised teams to facilitate corner meetings and mobilize support for the upcoming Baloch National Gathering on July 28 in Gwadar. The BYC has been actively updating their efforts across Balochistan on social media, sharing updates and videos to engage the community.





Recently, Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the BYC, passionately articulated plans for the gathering, emphasizing their strong opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide by Pakistan.





She highlighted not only direct violence but also its broader impacts, including fatalities from accidents, health crises worsened by neglect, and substance abuse among Baloch youth. Mahrang also underscored the economic hardships faced by Baloch farmers, labourers, and fishermen due to debt accumulation and state-driven land seizures.





As part of their outreach, both Mahrang News and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared a video featuring Saira Baloch, who has been protesting for six years for the return of her forcibly disappeared brothers.





In the video, Saira passionately calls upon the Baloch community to unite and participate in the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar.





Enforced disappearances and atrocities in Balochistan continue to have grave concerns, prompting widespread condemnation and advocacy efforts.





The systematic practice of enforced disappearances by Pakistani authorities has targeted Baloch activists, intellectuals, and civilians, leaving families in anguish and communities in turmoil.





These disappearances are part of a broader pattern of human rights violations in Balochistan, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary arrests.





Activists and organizations such as the Baloch Yakjehti Committee have been at the forefront, raising awareness and demanding justice for the victims.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







