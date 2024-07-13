

Akash (In Pic) is a surface-to-air missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The Akash missiles were inducted by the Indian Air Force in July 2015. Akash missiles can destroy aircraft within the range of 30km to 35km and at altitudes up to 18,000m. A successful flight test of the AKASH-NG missile was conducted in January 2024



It is exactly one year and a few months since India’s defence companies proposed selling ‘affordable’ weapons to African militaries to help fight terrorists. In April last year, various defence companies from India showcased domestically-made helicopters, drones, and artillery at a gathering of army chiefs and officials from 31 African nations, as New Delhi, one of the world’s largest arms importers seeks to become a major exporter too.





India’s Defence Industry



India has been working diligently to increase its presence in the arms trade and compete with powerhouse nations like Russia and China. This ambition has seen India focus its efforts on selling its domestically produced weapons to African militaries, which are often unable to afford Western-made equipment. India has already had some success in this sector and is now looking to build upon this as it hopes to become a major player in African arms deals.





India has developed and manufactured a vast array of advanced and highly reliable weapons and defence systems, ranging from small arms to sophisticated aircraft. These are made available to African militaries at a fraction of the cost of their Western counterparts, making them an attractive option for poorer nations. India has also made great strides in providing maintenance and support for its weapons systems, making them a reliable and cost-effective option for African militaries.





India is hoping to capitalize on its growing presence in Africa to not only sell more of its domestically produced hardware but also to gain access to new markets and further strengthen its global presence. India has already made strong inroads into the African arms market and is confident that, with the right strategies in place, it can become a major player in the sector and compete with Russia and China for arms deals.





Despite the media frenzies at the time, however, there has been little to no progress regarding the venture. Well, to be fair, there has been ‘some’ progress in that regard.





A few months after the promise of ‘affordable’ weapons, Nigeria signed a $1 billion deal with India to boost its defence it’s industry. The deal, which was signed with the Managing Arm of the Military-Industrial Complex of the Indian government, will see the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) become 40% self-sufficient in local manufacturing and production of defence equipment by 2027.





The new deal will provide DICON with the funding and expertise it needs to modernize its facilities and produce a wider range of products. This includes everything from firearms and ammunition to armoured vehicles and advanced communication systems. It will also help to create jobs and boost the Nigerian economy. For Nigeria, the deal is a good move because it bore fruit immediately, as state-owned DICON resumed the production of arms and ammunition after years of suspension.





One Year On, No Weapon Sale



Besides that, there have been no actual weapons sales from India to any African recipient. Although, Botswana started talks with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to acquire at least a squadron of its Tejas fighter planes, to enhance its defence capabilities. However, the deal failed to materialize.





Likewise, Egypt, one of India’s strategic partners in the Middle East, expressed interest in acquiring the Akash air defence missile system, a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). The Akash missile system can target aircraft up to 45 km (28 mi) away and can neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, and ballistic missiles. It is in operational service with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





This deal too appears to have fallen through even though Egypt had hoped to replace the IRIS-T SLM air defence system it paid to Germany, but was given to Ukraine in August. Egypt and India already have an existing robust defence cooperation, particularly in the area of military sales, training, and technical transfer of knowledge. The two countries have also been conducting joint exercises and port visits by their naval and air forces.





It is not yet certain why the Egyptian Akash deal and Botswana TEJAS fell through, however, experts believe it may be connected to Indians’ complex bureaucratic process in developing, fielding, and supplying weapons.





The TEJAS Debacle



