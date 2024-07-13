



Amid concerns over delays in the delivery of the first TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet to the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is now aiming to provide the first plane by August 15 this year.





Significantly, the delays in the overall delivery schedule are likely to get addressed in some manner as the American engine maker GE has assured to start the supply of its GE-404 engines by September-October this year.





"There have been some software-related issues in integration. We are working towards addressing these issues and are now working towards delivering the first plane before August 15 this year," defence sources told ANI.





The aircraft was first planned to be delivered to the IAF by February-March timeframe this year but the schedule has been shifting for one reason or the other.





The Indian Air Force is keen that it should get a completely integrated aircraft with all important specifications given by it. Top Indian Air Force brass including the Chief of Air Staff himself have been closely monitoring the progress made in the prestigious project.





The Deputy Chief of Air Staff had also recently visited the HAL hangars to review the program. The HAL carried out the first flight of the fighter a couple of months ago.





The overall delivery program of the 83 TEJAS MK-1As ordered initially has been delayed by many months already due to delays in the supply of GE-404 engines by Americans as they had other high-priority projects. Now the American manufacturer has assured to start supplying one or two engines every month from September-October but we will be asking them to further expedite the deliveries and increase the numbers supplied every month, the sources said.





The indigenous fighter aircraft induction into the force will be a major step in realising self-reliance in the military sector and the Prime Minister may also be invited to the occasion, the officials said.





The TEJAS MK-1A project was conceptualised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge. One order worth ₹8,000 crore for 83 planes has already been placed and another one expected to be worth ₹65,000 crore is going to be placed for 97 planes by the end of this financial year.





The Defence Ministry has already issued a tender to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), for the purchase of 97 made-in-India TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. This tender is the largest order for indigenous military hardware ever to be placed by the Indian government. Recently issued by the Defence Ministry to HAL, the company has been given a three-month timeframe to respond.





Government officials had informed that this program aims to replace the Indian Air Force's fleet of MiG-21s, MiG-23s, and MiG-27s, which have either been phased out or are scheduled for phase out soon. Backed by both the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, the indigenous fighter aircraft program is expected to significantly boost indigenization efforts and provide substantial business opportunities for small and medium enterprises engaged in the defence sector across the country.





The indigenous fighter aircraft program, fully backed by Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters is set to be a big boost for promoting indigenisation as well as give major business to the small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business across the country, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the revival of the HAL which has bagged orders for building all types of indigenous fighter aircraft, and helicopters along with the engines for them under his government.





The Prime Minister also undertook a sortie in the trainer variant of the indigenous fighter which was the first ever sortie by the Prime Minister of India in any combat aircraft.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







