



Islamabad: Gilaman Wazir, a senior member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and a renowned poet, has died after succumbing to injuries sustained during a violent attack in Islamabad.





Wazir, 29, was assaulted and stabbed multiple times on July 7 and was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, where he passed away earlier today.





Manzoor Pashteen, the leader and founder of PTM, confirmed Wazir's death in a heartfelt speech to supporters gathered outside the hospital.





"The closest, sweet, and loyal friend in my life, a strong fighter for independence and Afghanism, the leader of PTM, the true spokesperson of the Pashtun Afghan people, poet Gilaman Wazir, against the oppression of the oppressive colonial state and for independence. Accept martyrdom in the struggle but do not bow down," Pashteen posted on the social media platform X.





The attack on Wazir has intensified the ongoing unrest among the Pashtun community in Pakistan.





The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, which advocates for the rights and protection of Pashtuns, has organized protests across Pakistan and globally in response to what they describe as targeted attacks on their community.





The PTM has also condemned the Pakistani government's actions, labeling them as genocidal under the guise of the Azm-e-Istihkam operation.





The death of Gilaman Wazir marks a significant loss for the PTM and the Pashtun community, both for his contributions as a leader and his influence as a poet.





The movement continues to call for justice and protection for Pashtuns in Pakistan amidst increasing violence and oppression.





