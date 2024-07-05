

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday announced that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Moscow on Monday (July 8) afternoon, he said, adding that the PM will then join a private dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.





Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Russia and Austria, Kwatra said, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Moscow on July 8-9, at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit."





Further, he also said that after PM Modi and Putin's informal meeting in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022, both leaders have stayed in touch on the phone multiple times.





"The last, that is the 21st, annual summit, you would recall was held in New Delhi in December 2021. The two leaders thereafter met in September 2022 in Samarkand on the margins of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. They have also stayed in touch with each other through several telephonic conversations through these years," said the Foreign Secretary.





"As of now, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow in the late afternoon of July 8. President Putin will host a private dinner for the PM on the day of arrival." he added.





While speaking about PM Modi's visit, Kawtra also announced that the next day after his arrival he would engage with the Indian community in Russia, adding that he will also visit to Kremlin.





"The next day, the PM's interactions would include an interface with the indian community in Russia. As part of the programming elements, the PM will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin and thereafter the PM will visit the exhibition venue in Moscow," said Foreign Secretary on PM Modi upcoming Russia visit."





"These engagements will be followed by a restricted level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation level talks led by Prime Minister and the Russian President" he added.





The two leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted ties between India and Russia.





