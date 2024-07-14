



Brussels: The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General has condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania and emphasised that political violence has no place in democracies.





Taking to X, Jens Stoltenberg stated, "I am shocked by the attempted assassination on former President Trump. I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. #NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values."





US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also condemned the shooting incident at former US President Donald Trump's rally.





Lloyd Austin said that he is relieved to know that the former US President is safe and prayed for him, his family, and everyone affected by the "appalling incident."





In a post on X, Austin stated, "The entire Department of Defense condemns this violence, which has absolutely no place in our democracy. This is not the way that we resolve our differences in America--and it must never be. I'm relieved that reports indicate former President Trump is safe, and I am praying for him and his family and everyone affected by this appalling incident."





Antony Blinken said that he is "shocked and saddened" by the shooting incident at Trump's rally. He reiterated Biden's statement that "there is no place for political violence" in the US.





"I'm shocked and saddened by the shooting at former President Trump's rally and grateful that he is safe. As @POTUS said, there is no place for political violence in America, and we must all condemn it," Blinken posted on X.





Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported. The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face.





He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel. One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured, CNN reported. The gunman was also killed by US Secret Service agents. Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the gunman involved in the assassination attempt against Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks. It further said that an investigation is underway into the shooting incident, CNN reported.





In a statement, the FBI said, "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania."





"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.





While addressing a news conference, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, Kevin Rojek, said that it was "surprising" that the gunman was able to fire multiple shots during the rally in Butler.





On being asked whether law enforcement only knew (the gunman was on the roof) when shots were fired, is that what you're hearing, Rojek responded, "That is the assessment at this time," CNN reported.





He further said, "We're still working through the security apparatus that the Secret Service had in place, what potentially happened."





He said that there would be a long investigation conducted on what exactly happened, how the individual was able to get access to the location, and what type of weapon he had.





The FBI has termed the shooting at Trump an attempted assassination. Kevin Rojek said, "This evening, we had what we're calling an assassination attempt against our former President Donald Trump. It's still an active crime scene."





He said that the FBI has deployed investigative agents, evidence response teams, and other personnel from across the country, according to CNN report.





Lt Col George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police stated that the investigation would allow authorities to "take a look at where any failures occurred and what can be done better in the future," CNN reported.





While addressing a news conference in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities said the victims of the shooting have been identified. However, details regarding the incident have not been publicly shared.





Lt Col Bivens said that all three were adult men. He said, "We have notified a number of family members, but they have not had an opportunity to notify extended family." He further said that gunshots had been "scattered," and weren't hitting just one location in the crowd, according to CNN report.





Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said former President Donald Trump has left the Butler area following the shooting in a rally on Saturday (local time).





In a statement posted on X, Shapiro stated, "Under the protection of the US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time."





He expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident, protected Trump, and worked to bring the situation under control. He stated that the enforcement officials will continue to lead the investigation into the shooting incident at Trump's rally.





