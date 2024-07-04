



The announcement that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia for a summit with President Putin shows that New Delhi wants to keep its strong ties with Moscow. Modi last visited Russia in 2019 for the Far Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and met with Putin again in 2022 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] Summit in Samarkand. Interestingly, the two leaders did not have their usual annual summit meetings in 2022 and 2023, reported BulgraianMilitary.com.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Moscow on July 8-9 is quite significant. It’s his first trip since starting his third term in office. Normally, after re-election, he visits nearby countries like Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.





This trip happened after India and Russia settled some trade issues caused by an imbalance. At first, Russia wanted payment in Yuan for its oil but later agreed to accept UAE Dirham. Also, Russia plans to invest the $8 billion worth of Indian Rupees stored in Indian banks into Indian companies and buy more electronic goods, medicines, farming tools, and textiles.





Military Cooperation





Reports indicate that the agenda for the Modi-Putin summit features a logistics supply agreement aimed at boosting cooperation between their militaries, resuming talks on the joint development of a fifth-generation fighter aircraft [FGFA], and collaborating on nuclear power projects.





This renewed pursuit of defence cooperation between India and Russia suggests that the earlier pause in signing major defence agreements was more likely due to payment issues rather than any concerns from India about Western disapproval.





Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft [FGFA] Project





India plans to restart its joint Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft [FGFA] project now that payment issues are resolved. This project was initially based on the Su-57 jet. However, the Indian Air Force [IAF] had concerns about the jet’s ability to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners [supercruise] and its lack of full stealth features. They also preferred a two-seat version.





Because since then, Russia has fixed the problems the these issues, India paused its role in the FGFA project but kept the option to buy the aircraft in the future. In July 2018, India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Business Standard, “In February, we told the Russians they could keep developing the fighter without us. But we might come back later to buy it.”





Indian Air Force shared updates as the Su-57 jets were being tested. The new AL-51 Stage-2 engines let the jets fly faster without needing afterburners. These engines give 11 tonnes of thrust normally and 17.5 tonnes with afterburners, whereas the older AL-41F1 engines offered 9 tonnes normally and 14.5 tonnes with afterburners.





With more engine power, the jets can maintain supercruise speeds up to Mach 1.6. Some Russian sources even say the Su-57 can cruise close to Mach 2 without using afterburners, making it one of the fastest. The new engine also improves stealth by changing the exhaust’s temperature and shape, making it harder for sensors to detect. Russia is working on a two-seat version for training and loyal wingman UCAV operations.





Exceeding IAF Expectations





Russia has made significant enhancements to the fighter, surpassing expectations. One notable improvement is a new variant of the fighter designed to function as a mothership, coordinating attacks by stealth UCAV drones deep within enemy territory.





Since India paused its participation in the FGFA program, Russia has not only upgraded the Su-57 but has also operationally tested the stealth fighter, first in Syria and subsequently in Ukraine. Moreover, Russia has successfully developed various weapon systems specifically designed to fit into the aircraft’s internal weapon bays.





Stealth?





Both China and Pakistan, key rivals of India, are improving their stealth fighter capabilities. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force [PLAAF] is quickly growing its fleet of Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters, while the Pakistan Air Force [PAF] is getting ready to use the Chinese Shenyang J-31 stealth fighters in large numbers.





This increasing number of stealth aircraft could create a big gap in the Indian Air Force’s [IAF] ability to protect Indian airspace, which could encourage its rivals to act more aggressively. Recent reports reveal that the PLAAF has added over 50 J-20 stealth fighters to its fleet from August 2022 to November 2023. Analysts think the production rate could have hit 100 aircraft per year by 2023 and might stabilize at 120 aircraft annually by 2025.





In comparison, Lockheed Martin produces 156 F-35 aircraft per year. However, unlike Chengdu, which mainly supplies the PLAAF, Lockheed serves customers worldwide. In January 2024, PAF’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu announced that they are preparing to acquire J-31 stealth fighters, with plans to integrate them into the PAF fleet soon.





The Shenyang Aircraft Corporation has finished developing the J-31, and a version for the PAF is likely in progress. Once flight tested, the PAF might buy 25 to 30 J-31s within two years, with more contracts expected afterward. By 2030, the PLAAF could have around 500 J-20 stealth fighter bombers, and the PAF might add up to 100 J-31 stealth fighters to its fleet. If things stay the same, the IAF might not have any stealth fighters by then—a situation that likely worries Indian defence experts. Waiting for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft [AMCA] might not be an option anymore.





(With Reporting By BulgraianMilitary.com)







