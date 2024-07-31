



New Delhi: The Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Wednesday offered condolences to the people of India in the wake of landslides in Kerala.





Alipov said that he stood with India and with those affected by the tragedy.





In a post on X, he said, "My deepest condolences to the Government of India and the people of Kerala in the wake of the devastating landslides. We stand with you in this difficult time and with those affected by this tragedy. May the victims rest in peace and strength be with their families."





Meanwhile, the Indian Army has ramped up its rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad following devastating landslides, successfully evacuating more than 1,000 people from affected areas to safety. As of Wednesday morning, the bodies of around 70 victims have been recovered.





As per an official statement, four columns from the DSC Centre in Kannur and the 122 TA Battalion are conducting combined rescue efforts alongside the NDRF and state rescue teams. An advance party from MEG & Centre, consisting of one officer, one JCO, and three ORs, arrived at 07:00 pm on Tuesday to conduct reconnaissance on Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and assess the need for bridge resources in affected areas.





Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team (two officers, four JCOs, 24 ORs) arrived at 11:00 pm on Tuesday. They conducted a reconnaissance of a potential bridge site and established a Control Centre for coordinating the Indian Army's HADR efforts, supported by the Commandant of the DSC Centre.





The Engineering Task Force (ETF) from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) and Centre (one officer, two JCOs, 120 ORs) arrived at 03:00 am on Wednesday with a JCB, TATRA, and a 110-foot T/S Bailey Bridge. These resources will be deployed based on inputs from the advance party's reconnaissance.





Two additional Bailey Bridges from MEG & Centre began movement by road, and a C-17 aircraft carrying one set of Bailey Bridge from Engineers Stores Depot, Delhi Cantt, and three Search and Rescue Dog Teams departed from Delhi Airport on Wednesday morning, the army said.





