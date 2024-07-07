



The body of the sixth terrorist was sighted as the search operation continued in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said on Sunday





Kulgam encounter: The body of sixth terrorist was sighted on the second day as the search operation by the security forces continued in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday (July 7). Other terrorists were neutralised in the encounter that broke out on Saturday (July 6). A total of six terrorists have been killed so far, officials said.





Officials said the security forces were conducting a cordon-and-search operation in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon security personnel, a police official said. The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.





"According to confirmation, encounters have happened on two different encounter sites. 6 terrorists have been neutralised... Undoubtedly this is a big milestone for the security forces and these successes matter in strengthening the security environment... People are coming together to end terrorism and the operations are gaining momentum. The current operation is still underway and has not reached its conclusion... We have received news of the involvement of local terrorists as well..." J&K DGP RR Swain said.





Chinar Corps Indian Army tweeted, "Chinar Corps Cdr, Chief Secretary UT J&K, DGP J&K, other dignitaries & all ranks paid homage to L NK Pardeep Kumar and Sep Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024. Chinar Warriors salute the valour and sacrifice of both brave hearts. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families & are committed to their well-being."





Encounter Broke Uut On Saturday





Drone was used on Saturday to search the bodies of the terrorists, according to the officials.





Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, VK Birdhi, visited the encounter site yesterday and said the operation would continue. Some bodies (of terrorists) have been sighted, but the encounter has not concluded yet, he told reporters earlier.





He said the J-K Police and security forces continue to keep track of the movement of terrorists and the killing of these terrorists is a significant achievement for the security forces.





Earlier, a gunfight broke out in Modergam village after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








