



A Brazilian delegation is set to visit India this month to discuss the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. This visit follows years of interactions between the Brazilian government and its military with the Indo-Russian joint venture product, dating back to 2009. The delegation’s visit follows Brazilian Army Commander General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva’s witnessing of an indigenous weapon platform firing at the Pokhran field firing ranges in August 2023, and his meetings with India’s military leadership to strengthen bilateral defence ties. Prior to this, an Indian delegation visited Rio to explore industrial cooperation and business opportunities.





A significant aspect of the cooperation involves the Scorpene-class submarines. Brazil is keen on establishing a "Scorpene club" of nations to share best practices and technologies related to submarine operations. India and Brazil are nearing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would facilitate local maintenance of these submarines in Brazil, leveraging Brazil's experience in submarine maintenance. This partnership aims to bolster India's naval capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology





Government officials noted that defence deals take time to mature. Besides the BrahMos cruise missiles, Brazil has also shown interest in Akash missile systems, which India recently exported to Armenia in a ₹6,000 crore deal. Other countries expressing interest in the BrahMos include Malaysia, Indonesia, Cuba, and Vietnam. The BrahMos gained global attention after India signed a $375 million contract with the Philippines in 2022, delivering the first batch of supersonic missiles on April 19, 2024.





The deal with the Philippines involves three batteries of a shore-based, anti-ship variant of the BrahMos missile, aimed at countering challenges from China in the South China Sea. Malaysia is interested in the air-launched variant of BrahMos for integration with its fighter aircraft, while Vietnam seeks a shore-based, anti-ship variant similar to the Philippines to counter Chinese aggression.





On Thursday, India extended two Lines of Credit (LoC) totalling $300 million to Vietnam to bolster its maritime security. BrahMos Aerospace is also targeting other Southeast Asian countries for exports. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India aims for over ₹50,000 crore in weapon exports by FY29, following a record ₹21,083 crore in FY24.





The impending visits and discussions signify a robust commitment from both Brazil and India to strengthen their defence ties, particularly in missile technology and submarine maintenance. This collaboration not only aims to enhance military capabilities but also fosters a strategic partnership in defence production and technology sharing.





Agencies







