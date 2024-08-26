



Manila: The Chinese naval forces on Sunday orchestrated an aggressive and dangerous manoeuvre near the Hasa-Hasa Shoal commonly known as the Half Moon Shoal, a statement by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTFWPS) said.





The statement said that a naval vessel belonging to the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) BRP Datu Sanday (MMOV 3002) faced an encounter with eight Chinese maritime forces while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal. The actions of the Chinese vessels were aimed at obstructing the BFAR vessel's humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food and medical supplies.





The statement by the NTFWPS claimed that the actions of the Chinese vessels were aimed at obstructing the BFAR vessel's humanitarian mission to resupply Filipino fishermen with diesel, food and medical supplies in the area.





The statement read, "The BRP Datu Sanday was targeted by the People's Liberation Army Navy(PLAN) 626 and multiple China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission. The CCG vessels made close perilous manoeuvres that resulted in ramming, blasted horns, and deployed water cannons against the BFAR vessel, eventually leading to the latter's engine failure and forcing an early termination of the humanitarian operation."





Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal is located approximately 60 nautical miles from Rizal, Palawan, while Escoda (Sabina) Shoal is about 110 nautical miles away, both well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the statement read.





Reportedly, the aggressive and illegal actions of the Chinese naval forces had posed serious risks to the safety of the Filipino crew and the fishermen near Half Moon Shoal. The statement by the NTFWPS reported that despite these provocative manoeuvres, the crew on the BFAR vessel maintained high morale and remained safe and unharmed.





The same statement also busted a fake narrative stating, "Claims suggesting that our personnel fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard are completely unfounded. This misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC's willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image."





In the statement, the Philippine government called upon the People's Republic of China to halt these provocative actions that destabilize regional peace and security. The Philippines remains steadfast in asserting its rights as per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







