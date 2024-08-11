



Male: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday to strengthen bilateral ties between India and the Maldives. He emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in both countries and the region.





"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





This meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day official visit to the Maldives, which marks the first high-level trip from India after President Muizzu assumed office last year.





Following this, Jaishankar also met with Maldivian officials, including Economic Development and Trade Minister Mohamed Saeed, Finance Minister Shafeeq, and Maldives Monetary Authority Governor Ahmed Munawar.





The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trade partnerships between India and the Maldives, as well as development cooperation.





"A useful meeting with Economic Development and Trade Minister @em_saeed , Minister of Finance @mshafeeqmv and Ahmed Munawar, Governor of the Maldives Monetary Authority. Exchanged views on enhancing our economic and trade partnership as well as development cooperation," Jaishankar said on X.





Jaishankar, Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister Thoriq Ibrahim jointly planted a carambola (star fruit) sapling in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male, on Saturday.





The sapling represents the commitment of both nations to a sustainable future and symbolizes the enduring ties between India and the Maldives.





"Pleased to jointly plant a Carambola (Star Fruit - kmrkh) sapling along with Foreign Minister @MoosaZameer and Climate Change, Environment and Energy Minister @Thoriqibrahim





in Lonuziyaaraiy Park, Male today. The sapling symbolises our commitment to a sustainable future and enduring ties," said Jaishankar.





During his visit he also met with Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon on Friday and discussed defence and security cooperation, as well as joint initiatives for maritime security.





Sharing a post on X of the meeting, Jaishankar posted pictures, and wrote, "A very good meeting with Defence Minister @mgmaumoon"





Jaishankar is in Maldives for an official three-day visit from August 9 to 11. He arrived in Male on Friday. The visit aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.





In response to Jaishankar's arrival, Moosa Zameer expressed pleasure and stated that he looked forward to meaningful discussions.





Moosa Zameer said in a post on X, "Delighted to welcome Minister of External Affairs of India H.E. @DrSJaishankar on his official visit to the Maldives. Looking forward to having meaningful discussions to further solidify the historic ties between #Maldives and #India!"





EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.





His visit follows the recent visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







