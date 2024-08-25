



Dhaka: Ishak Ali Khan Panna, a former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a member of the Pirojpur District Awami League, died on Saturday while attempting to flee to Meghalaya, according to the Dhaka Tribune.





Panna suffered a heart attack after slipping from a hill in Shillong, his nephew, Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, Chairperson of the Chirapara Par Satoria Union Parishad and Organising Secretary of the Kaukhali Upazila Awami League, confirmed to the Dhaka Tribune.





Jasim Uddin Khan, a relative of the deceased, told the Dhaka Tribune that he last spoke to Panna three days ago. Panna mentioned that he had returned to Dhaka on July 25, two days after staying at his residence on Shahid Fazlul Haque Road in Pirojpur town.





Jasim said he later learned that Panna had died in Sylhet after crossing into India through the Tamabil border.





According to sources quoted by the Dhaka Tribune, Panna was accompanied by a leader from the central committee of the Awami League, originally from Chittagong, and another leader from the Jhalakathi Chhatra League during his escape.





The Chhatra League is the student wing of Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League.





In a significant operation on Friday, vigilant troops of the BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, according to an official press release from the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya.





During the operation conducted on Thursday, four Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, along with two Indian facilitators, were apprehended.





The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.





In its continuous efforts to curb illegal crossings and smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF Meghalaya has reinforced its border control measures and adopted a multi-tier dominance strategy to prevent such activities.





In light of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF Meghalaya has assessed and heightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, implementing a multi-tier dominance strategy.





