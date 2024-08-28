



New Delhi: Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has stressed that the telephonic conversation held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday is an "indication of diplomatic moves" and termed it "very timely and needed."





Speaking to ANI, Sachdev stated that PM Modi recently travelled to Ukraine and called it a "major visit" and added that India has presented "very powerfully" with regard to ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.





On the telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Biden, Robinder Sachdev stated, "I think it is Joe Biden who called Prime Minister Modi so, that is an indication of diplomatic moves and secondly this conversation was very timely and needed. PM Modi had been to Ukraine I think for a very major visit and India has presented very powerfully with regards to the Ukraine conflict."





"So in this situation, I think call from President Biden and discussion between the two leaders as to the state of things was very much needed for charting the way ahead," he added.





PM Modi held talks with US President Joe Biden over the phone on Monday. PM Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.





PM Modi and Biden held discussions on various regional and global issues. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.





Highlighting India's role in the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sachdev said, "India can play the role of an honest broker, honest friend in this situation. In the coming months or coming years whenever both parties get tired of the war and get some common sense at that time, India can play a very important role."





He further spoke about how India is becoming a global leader. He called PM Modi's visit to Ukraine a "game changer" in India's diplomacy. He noted that it is the first time that India has said that it will work pro-actively to help resolve the conflict.





He said, "For some time India is rising in its cloud and influence and image globally as a thought leader. This Ukraine visit by the Prime Minister I feel is a game changer in our diplomacy. It is first time that India has said that we will work proactively to help you solve the conflict. In a way our diplomacy is now going charging full ahead to address and bring solutions to the challenges of the world. Thats a big change in our foreign policy now and the world is noticing that."





Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





He called it "very important" that PM Modi discussed the Bangladesh situation with Biden. Sachdev said that Bangladesh is in a huge economic crisis and called on India and the US to urge the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide loans to Bangladesh.





The Foreign Affairs expert said, "I think it's very important that Prime Minister Modi discussed the Bangladesh situation with Biden. The reason, Bangladesh is in huge economic crisis. Bangladesh is going to IMF asking for more loans. India along with America can pressurise IMF to make loan to Bangladesh contingent upon improvement for minority rights in Bangladesh. I think that's important."





Speaking of his understanding of the conversation, he said, "Its not just that what PM Modi discussed or told Biden but what jointly India said to Biden you can do to help the situation in Bangladesh. I think there is scope and availability for America to ensure that the government of Bangladesh, the present interim government of Bangladesh takes strong step to prevent atrocities on minorities, including Hindus. So this conversation about Bangladesh was very important and practical step."





During the telephone conversation, PM Modi and Biden expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.





In a press release, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh."





The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi visited Ukraine on August 23, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.





During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







