



Azad Engineering, founded by Rakesh Chopdar, is a notable unicorn based in Hyderabad. The company has experienced a remarkable transformation from its humble beginnings to achieving a valuation exceeding $1 billion. Established in 2008 with a turnover of just ₹2 crore, Azad Engineering has grown significantly, reporting revenues of ₹350 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24.





Unicorn Status: Azad Engineering became a Unicorn in March 2023 when its share price surpassed ₹1,400.





Public Listing: The company went public in December 2023, which significantly boosted its market capitalization and increased the value of investments, including a notable investment from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who invested ₹5 crore.





Employee Growth: The company has expanded its workforce to 1,200 employees, reflecting its rapid growth and increasing operational scale.





Rakesh Chopdar, the founder of Azad Engineering, is particularly inspiring as he is a school dropout. His journey from a small-scale operation to leading a unicorn highlights the potential for success regardless of traditional educational paths. This narrative resonates with many aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing that determination and innovation can lead to significant achievements in the business world.





Azad Engineering's journey from a small start-up to a unicorn exemplifies the dynamic start-up ecosystem in Hyderabad. With visionary leadership and strategic growth, the company not only achieved financial success but also attracted high-profile investments, marking its place in the competitive landscape of Indian start-ups.





Agencies







