Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar commanded by Capt MR Harish arrived at Gothenburg, Sweden on 14 Aug 24 for a two day visit.





India and Sweden share warm bilateral diplomatic relations that span diverse fields, including defence relations. The visit by INS Tabar to Gothenburg, Sweden aims to strengthen these bonds and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship in the maritime domain.





INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is amongst the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. Further, the ship during her inbound transit to Gothenburg, Sweden conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the Swedish Navy Ship HMS Munter, involving visual signaling and escort operations.





The ship’s crew will participate in various bilateral professional interactions with the Swedish Navy. These engagements seek to enhance best practices between the two navies. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world.





INS Tabar, celebrated the 78th Independence Day in Gothenburg, Sweden. Group Capt. Amit Budhawar, Indian Defence Attaché, Stockholm & Capt. MR Harish, Commanding Officer, Flagged Off 7.7 kms of run today to commemorate 77 yrs of Indian Independence with participation by 77 Indian Navy & Swedish Armed Forces personnel.





