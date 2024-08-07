



New Delhi: External Affairs S Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with outgoing Israel's Ambassador Naor Gilon on Monday and thanked him for his "contribution in strengthening ties" between the two countries.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to receive Israeli Amb @NaorGilon for a farewell call. Thank him for the contribution in strengthening India-Israel ties."





Earlier in June, Israel's Embassy in India hosted a farewell dinner to honour the departing diplomats, including Ambassador Naor Gilon, Deputy Chief of Mission Ohad Nakash Kaynar, and Political Counsellor Hagar Spiro-Tal.





Speaking on the occasion, Naor Gilon called it an "honour" to represent Israel in India and stressed that the bond between Israel and India is "unique".





Gilon said, "It has been an honour to represent Israel in this incredible country. The bond between Israel and India is unique, built on shared values and mutual respect. I am filled with gratitude for the warmth and friendship extended to us by the people of India."





"Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and forged an unbreakable bond. I will always cherish the friendships, the warmth, and the profound respect for India's heritage and its people. A part of our hearts will remain forever in India," he added.





Deputy Chief of Mission Ohad Nakash Kaynar and Political Counselor Spiro-Tal also spoke about achievements in diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges between India and Israel, according to the Israel Embassy in India statement.





The diplomats are scheduled to depart from India this month after the completion of their respective tenures.





In a statement, Israel's Embassy in India stated, "The Embassy of Israel in India remains committed to enhancing the people-to-people and bilateral relations while exploring new avenues of cooperation in technology, agriculture, education, and more. The departing diplomats leave behind a legacy of strengthened ties and a roadmap for continued collaboration."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







