



London: The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the ongoing oppression and tyranny inflicted upon the Sindhi people by the Pakistani establishment.





In a statement issued on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14, the JSFM leaders emphasised that Sindh existed as an independent nation for thousands of years before the creation of Pakistan in 1947.





JSFM leaders, including Chairperson Sohail Abro, alongside Zubair Sindhi, Amar Azadi, Sudhu Sindhi, Hafeez Desi, and Pyare Sindhu, have united in their call for resistance against what they describe as decades of systemic injustice and exploitation of Sindh by the Punjabi Military Establishment.





They have labeled the formation of Pakistan as a "mistake of history," and a "dark day for humanity," asserting that it led to the enslavement of historic nations such as the Sindhi, Baloch, Siraiki, Gilgit, Kashmiri, and Pashtun people.





The JSFM alleges that these groups have been subjected to continuous economic, political, and geographical oppression by the Punjabi-dominated military.





Sohail Abro and his fellow leaders have condemned the Pakistani military's actions in Sindh, claiming that the army is forcibly occupying the province's lands and resources.





They insist that the right to self-determination and freedom is an inalienable right for the Sindhi people, and they are resolute in their pursuit of independence from Pakistan. "One day, we will secure our freedom from this rogue state of Pakistan," they declared.





The JSFM has also reported an escalation in state-sponsored repression, with security agencies allegedly conducting raids on the homes of pro-independence political activists in Sindh.





The movement has accused the "Punjabi-Pakistan Army" of carrying out abductions and forced disappearances of Sindhi activists, in an effort to suppress the independence movement.





In response to these alleged human rights abuses, the JSFM has called on international organisations, including the United Nations, Amnesty International, and other human rights groups, to support their cause and intervene to protect the rights of the Sindhi people.





The movement's leaders have vowed to continue their struggle for freedom, despite the increasing repression by the Pakistani state.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







