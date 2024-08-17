



Islamabad: As Pakistan continues to grapple with severe internet issues, including slow speeds, the Pakistan government is planning to implement a nationwide firewall.





This move has sparked significant concern from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PSHA), ARY News reported.





Khurram Rahat, Vice Chairman of PSHA, revealed that recent internet disruptions have caused an estimated USD 300 million loss to the country's IT sector.





Rahat has voiced concerns that the firewall's design and objectives may compromise client data security and stressed that the installation should not involve an internet shutdown, highlighting the detrimental effects that internet slowdowns have had on the industry.





Amid these concerns, Hamid Mir, a prominent journalist with a private news channel, has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court.





Represented by his lawyer, Imaan Mazari, Mir argued that the firewall will lead to a significant reduction in internet speed, adversely affecting the youth who are crucial to Pakistan's digital economy.





Additionally, he contended that the installation could infringe upon the fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens.





The petition identifies several key respondents: The Cabinet Secretary, IT Secretary, Interior Secretary, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Ministry of Human Rights. It demands a comprehensive report from these officials on the firewall's implications and installation process.





Senator Afnanullah Khan highlighted that due to internet disruptions, many freelancers and digital agencies have already lost USD 500 million, severely impacting the Pakistani economy, as reported by ARY News.





Earlier on Thursday, users reported ongoing difficulties accessing social media platforms, including WhatsApp.





Downdetector, a site that monitors real-time internet outages, noted a surge in complaints about disruptions to WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram between noon and 1 p.m. Additionally, internet service providers such as PTCL, Zong, and Nayatel experienced service interruptions on Thursday.





Earlier, PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan cautioned that unresolved internet issues could further damage the already struggling economy, potentially leading to a significant decline in IT sector exports.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







