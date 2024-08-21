



Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Poland on Monday on a two-day visit and received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the members of the Indian community who also raised "Modi, Modi" slogans.





This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.





Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affections. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi as also "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans.





He watched a performance by the artists who were dressed in colourful Indian attires. Prime Minister lauded the performance and had a photo with the artists.





The Prime Minister also interacted with children as he arrived at a hotel in Warsaw.





After meeting PM Modi, Priyanka Patel, a member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, who had brought a photo of PM Modi and his mother, said he signed the photo.





"I am very happy. He signed the photo. He also accepted my Rakhi," she said.





Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Warsaw airport. PM Modi said he looked forward to the various programmes in Poland and that his visit will add momentum to bilateral friendship and benefit people of two countries.





"Landed in Poland. Looking forward to the various programmes here. This visit will add momentum to the India-Poland friendship and benefit the people of our nations," PM Modi said in a post on X.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the visit holds special significance as India and Poland are commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations.





"PM @narendramodi sets foot in the historic city of Warsaw. Accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport. This visit holds special significance as India and Poland are commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations this year," Jaiswal said in a post on X.





During his visit, PM Modi will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also engage with the Indian community. Later today the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the memorial of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar.





He will also visit the monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Second Polish Corps at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Second World War in 1944. The Second Polish Corps conquered the hill and the monastery on it.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







