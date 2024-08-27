



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine.





The two leaders also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.





The conversation took place days after PM Modi's visit to Poland and Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India's full support for the early return of peace and stability.





"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," PM Modi said in a post on X.





"We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," he added.





PM Modi visited Ukraine on Friday last, the first by an Indian PM to the European nation.





During the bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Modi emphasised India's position of peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy. He said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.





Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.





Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.





Ukraine's President expressed confidence that India had a role in bringing peace to the conflict-ridden region.





PM had visited Russia in July this year and in his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he raised the issue of killings of children during conflicts and said it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children die. The Prime Minister said that everyone who believes in humanity is hurt when there is a loss of lives.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







