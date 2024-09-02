



Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday. The gun battle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning.





In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.





They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries in the encounter.





Two terrorists were killed, police said, adding that searches are being carried out in the area.





The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained.





Agencies







