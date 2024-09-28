



India is significantly enhancing its artillery capabilities, particularly in reducing the reaction time for artillery fire. This improvement is a strategic response to modern warfare demands and is primarily achieved through advancements in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The reaction time for artillery strikes has been cut down from 8-9 minutes to just 1-2 minutes.





The primary thrust is to extend the range, enhance the accuracy and increase the lethality of the weapon systems along with improved ammunition. Plans are on to induct long-range suicide drones and rockets.

The effort includes the development and induction of new technologies in sighting systems, ammunition manufacturing, metallurgy, and networking of guns.

The Artillery’s transformative effort is part of the overall Indian military’s effort to modernise itself.

“Today, we are modernising at a pace like never before and as per defined timelines. Our modernisation and capability development plan is aligned to the ‘Atmanirbharta’ drive and is based on the principle of ‘Modernisation through Indigenisation’”, the Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery said.

With the focus being to make the 155mm 52 calibre gun as the standard weapon, a number of 155 mm calibre guns and howitzers have been inducted in the Regiment of Artillery.

These include the Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH), K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and the Sharang guns with most of them being deployed in the northern borders.





The K-9 Thunder can fire multiple rounds quickly, achieving a maximum firing rate of six to eight rounds per minute for short bursts. This capability allows artillery units to respond swiftly to threats, drastically cutting down the time required for preparation and firing.





The new systems allow for rapid repositioning after firing, further enhancing survivability against counter-battery fire. The K-9 can relocate within 30 seconds, making it harder for enemies to target it effectively after an attack.





The advancements in fire control systems and ammunition handling have also contributed to this reduction in reaction time. The K-9 is equipped with a semi-automatic feeding system that facilitates quick reloading and firing.





In addition to improving existing systems, India is also looking to expand its artillery arsenal. The country plans to acquire an additional 400 self-propelled, long-range guns, inspired by the effectiveness of similar systems observed in recent conflicts, such as in Ukraine. This move reflects a broader trend of adapting military capabilities to contemporary warfare challenges.





