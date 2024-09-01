



Balochistan: Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch on Sunday, urged human rights organisations to take notice of the enforced disappearance of Baloch poet, Nadeem Bewas.





She claimed that Bewas was forcibly disappeared from Nasirabad, Balochistan, on August 26, 2024





"Nadeem Bewas, a Baloch poet, was forcibly disappeared from Nasirabad, Balochistan on August 26, 2024. His family still has no information about his whereabouts. Human rights organisations must take notice of his illegal abduction. #EndEnforcedDisappearances," Mahrang said in the post.





Earlier in the day, Mahrang Baloch shared the pictures of a woman holding the pictures of her brothers whom she alleges were forcefully detained by the Pakistani forces and demanded justice. Mahrang Baloch also demanded the release of Asif and Rasheed, the two journalists who were forsibly disappeared.





On August 29, in a post on X, Mahrang Baloch, expressed deep concerns about the mutilated bodies of enforced disappearance victims recovered from various areas of Balochistan and termed it "deeply alarming." She also alleged that the Pakistani state forcibly disappears people, holds them for years and then kills them or throws their mutilated bodies.





Earlier this week, Mahrang Baloch, who is also the organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, appreciated the UN's stand on the forced disappearances of Baloch members.





"Finally, the UN takes a stand for the disappeared in Pakistan. Urging Pakistan to ratify the Convention against Enforced Disappearances. The UN's call for Pakistan to address enforced disappearances is a crucial step towards justice. We, the people of Balochistan, have waited too long for the world to see our plight. We are looking forward to more adequate pressure to meet the magnitude of the issue," she stated.





The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination issued its findings on Pakistan, and called on the nation to take the necessary measures to investigate and prosecute reports of enforced disappearances, reported The Balochistan Post.





The committee called on Islamabad to investigate and prosecute reports of enforced disappearances involving politicians, public officials, human rights campaigners, and leaders of ethnic and ethnoreligious groups, the report added.





In Balochistan, the enforced disappearances of innocent Baloch individuals are a major issue in the area. Several Baloch activists, leaders, and Human rights groups have criticized that these disappearances are a collective punishment. They claim that such action not only affects the person but also causes significant distress to their families.





