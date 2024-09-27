Human rights activist Arif Ajakia recently visited the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra





Geneva: Activists and human rights defenders continue to express deep concern over the escalating severity of human rights atrocities in Balochistan, where Pakistan continues to ruthlessly inflict suffering on the Baloch community without accountability.





Human rights activist Arif Ajakia on Thursday condemned Pakistan for its brutal human rights violations in the Balochistan province. Ajakia raised these concerns through a virtual message during the ongoing 57th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.





In his intervention at the UNHRC session, Ajakia stated, "The military establishment appoints its favourite people to the Balochistan Parliament, especially in government, to violate the fundamental human rights of Baloch people. In the name of security, the Pakistan military carries out a massive military operation in the Balochistan region. Pakistan ratified the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights but has miserably failed to fulfil its obligations. In fact, in Balochistan, Pakistan does the opposite of what it promises to the international community."





He further emphasised that despite being a member state of the UNHRC, Pakistan is failing to ensure basic human rights for the Baloch community living in Balochistan province.





"Pakistan is a member state of the Human Rights Council, but it leaves no stone unturned to violate the rules and morals for which this August Council stands for. Pakistani security forces muzzle voices who speak about Baloch grievances and injustices committed by the state. Pakistan labels Baloch political parties and civil rights organisations as banned outfits; it doesn't even spare student organisations, whereas religious extremists who openly operate in Balochistan are given a license to kill and are used for the elimination of any voices who speak for human rights," he stated.





In another intervention during the session, Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch also voiced similar concerns, stating, "It has been 15 years since my father, D Mohamed Baloch, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces. I was just a child when he disappeared. Initially, I fought for my father's return, hoping to bring him home. But as time passed, I realised that this is not just only about my father. This is the story of thousands of Baloch people who have been taken away."





She further expressed, "Today, I speak not only as a daughter but for all Baloch families who are suffering. Thousands of our loved ones have been abducted, tortured, and silenced. Fathers, sons, and even children have disappeared, leaving their families broken and living in fear. These enforced disappearances are not accidents. They are part of a deliberate plan to silence our voices. This is a crime against humanity, and yet it continues with no punishment."





Sammi Deen Baloch also noted that demanding rights and justice in Pakistan is considered a crime, with severe repercussions for those who dare to raise their voices.





She claimed, "Raising a voice for rights and justice has been considered a crime in Pakistan, and the person who dares to speak for justice will have to face severe challenges and state atrocities. This time, I could have been there to meet you in person, but I was stopped at the airport by state officials of Pakistan, and I was told that my name is on the exit control list, and I was prohibited from travelling. I am here today to ask for justice for all Baloch people who are forcefully disappeared. We need the international community to pay attention, to hold Pakistan accountable, and to help bring back our loved ones. We cannot do this alone."



