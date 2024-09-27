



Taipei: Taiwan has strongly condemned China's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test in the Pacific Ocean, terming it "an attempt to undermine regional peace and stability," Taipei Times reported, citing CNA.





The test, which was successfully launched by the People's Liberation Army at 8:44 am on Wednesday (local time), has raised concerns about China's military capabilities and intentions.





Further, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said in a statement posted to social media that the "missile carried a simulated warhead and landed in international waters."





The launch was part of the PLA Rocket Force's routine annual training, the ministry said, adding that it complied with international law and was not directed against any country or target, as per Taipei Times.





However, government agencies in Taipei on Thursday condemned the missile test. The Presidential Office said in a statement that the launch was a Chinese attempt to undermine regional peace and stability. It called on Beijing to exercise self-restraint and be a responsible regional actor.





Further, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that many countries in the Indo-Pacific region had expressed concerns about China's "irresponsible actions, " adding that Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded countries to curb the expansion of authoritarianism, and jointly safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





The range of the missile covers most countries in the South Pacific, but Beijing did not announce in advance its projected path or landing point, the Mainland Affairs Council said, calling it "bad behaviour that seriously endangers regional security."





This deliberate display of military force has raised regional tensions, and drawn concern from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, it said.





The Ministry of National Defence accused Beijing of "sabre rattling" over the test and live-fire drills by the PLA's Eastern Theatre Command.





It accused China of creating the "illusion of peaceful dialogue" by having the head of the PLA's Southern Theatre Command conduct overseas exchanges while the drills were ongoing.





